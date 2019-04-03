Notices Resources More Obituaries for LANCELOT ROSE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? LANCELOT ARTHUR ROSE

1922 - 2019 | Notice ROSE Lancelot Arthur 'Lance' 21.06.1922 - 30.03.2019 Peacefully, with his wife Enid by his side. Late of Bellingen, formerly of Thora. Dearly beloved husband of Enid. Loving father & father-in-law of Lynette & Max, Rhonda and Trevor. Adored grandfather and great-grandfather of their children. Aged 96 Years Relatives and friends are invited to attend Lance's Funeral Service to be held at the Chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour on Monday 8th April 2019, commencing at 10.00 am. Ex Service Personnel are invited to attend. Friends are invited to join the family in the Garden Lounge for light refreshments following the Service. KEITH LOGUE & SONS F.D.A. of N.S.W. COFFS HARBOUR (02) 6652 1999 Published in Bellingen Courier Sun on Apr. 3, 2019 + Read More Share





Back to today's Notices Send Flowers Notify Friends and Family Add the email addresses of friends or family members you'd like to notify about this obituary. To: *Invalid To Email From: *Invalid From Email Message: Optional Please provide me with special offers and discounts from Legacy.com and selected partners. Emails will be sent directly from Legacy.com. We respect your privacy and will not sell your information to a third party. You may opt out at any time. See privacy policy for details. Your email was sent successfully. Return to the obituary

Send another email



Share

There was an error sending your email. Please try again. We apologize for the inconvenience.