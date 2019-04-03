|
ROSE Lancelot Arthur 'Lance' 21.06.1922 - 30.03.2019 Peacefully, with his wife Enid by his side. Late of Bellingen, formerly of Thora. Dearly beloved husband of Enid. Loving father & father-in-law of Lynette & Max, Rhonda and Trevor. Adored grandfather and great-grandfather of their children. Aged 96 Years Relatives and friends are invited to attend Lance's Funeral Service to be held at the Chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour on Monday 8th April 2019, commencing at 10.00 am. Ex Service Personnel are invited to attend. Friends are invited to join the family in the Garden Lounge for light refreshments following the Service. KEITH LOGUE & SONS F.D.A. of N.S.W. COFFS HARBOUR (02) 6652 1999
Published in Bellingen Courier Sun on Apr. 3, 2019