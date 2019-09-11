|
JOAN MARIE QUIRK 17.11.1929 ~ 1.9.2019 Tumut NSW Formerly of Tumut, Kalang & Mylestom, NSW. Much loved mother & mother-in-law of Marie, Trish, John, Anni & Margie. Devoted partner of Alan Went (dec), former wife of Jack Jamieson (dec). Cherished Grandmother, Great-grandmother & Aunt Friend to many. Friends and family are invited to a Service to celebrate Joan's life at Bila Park, Wynyard Street, Tumut on Friday 13th September at 2pm. Beavan's Funeral Home,Tumut (02) 6947 2457 Joan loved her many years in Bellingen - she was pleased to return to Tumut at the very end of her life. SADLY & DEEPLY MISSED
Published in Bellingen Courier Sun on Sept. 11, 2019