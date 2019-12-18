|
Woodroffe Julie Louise Born Hong Kong 6 April 1960, died Gleniffer 16th December, 2019. Julie passed away at home. Adored partner of James, loving daughter of Peter (dec) and Jackie, wonderful sister to Mike and Sandy, much loved aunt to Beccy and great friend to Tim, Sarah & Nicholas. Julie battled with pancreatic cancer but survived longer than many expected, helped by the time she was able to spend pottering around her beloved garden and with the amazing support provided by the local community. "The world is poorer today for her loss" A service celebrating Julie's life will be held at the Gleniffer School of Arts, Gleniffer NSW 2454 on Sunday 22 December 2019 at 2pm. Julie asked that people bring flowers and celebrate. James wishes to thank the Bellingen Palliative Care Team for their outstanding care.
Published in Bellingen Courier Sun on Dec. 18, 2019