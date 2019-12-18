|
DOLLMANN Pia - Pia Dollmann passed away peacefully on 15 December 2019 after a short illness. Soulmate to Peter and loving Mama of Lisa (deceased), Katharina and Felix. Loved daughter to Nino and sister to Frank and Susanne. Mother-in-law of Linden and sister-in-law to Ulrieke and Ian. Beloved Nana to Finn and Oscar. Pia will be hugely missed by those that knew and loved her as well as the broader community to whom she contributed so much in her tireless efforts to support the local environment and social issues. Family & friends are invited to attend her funeral to be held at the Bellingen Cemetery on Friday 20 December at 4.30pm. Pia's wishes were for a low impact departure - in lieu of bought flowers, contributions from your home garden would be appreciated. Contributions also gratefully received to continue her work and passion through Friends of Wonga Forest via the following link: https://chuffed.org/project/in-memory-of-pia
Published in Bellingen Courier Sun on Dec. 18, 2019