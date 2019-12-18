Home
Services
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:30 PM
Bellingen Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Pia DOLLMANN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pia DOLLMANN

Add a Memory
Pia DOLLMANN Notice
DOLLMANN Pia - Pia Dollmann passed away peacefully on 15 December 2019 after a short illness. Soulmate to Peter and loving Mama of Lisa (deceased), Katharina and Felix. Loved daughter to Nino and sister to Frank and Susanne. Mother-in-law of Linden and sister-in-law to Ulrieke and Ian. Beloved Nana to Finn and Oscar. Pia will be hugely missed by those that knew and loved her as well as the broader community to whom she contributed so much in her tireless efforts to support the local environment and social issues. Family & friends are invited to attend her funeral to be held at the Bellingen Cemetery on Friday 20 December at 4.30pm. Pia's wishes were for a low impact departure - in lieu of bought flowers, contributions from your home garden would be appreciated. Contributions also gratefully received to continue her work and passion through Friends of Wonga Forest via the following link: https://chuffed.org/project/in-memory-of-pia



logo
Published in Bellingen Courier Sun on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -